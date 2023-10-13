Shopee Live Drives 120 Times Add-To-Cart Conversion During 10.10

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 13 October 2023 - Shopee achieved a historical milestone this 10.10 Shopee Live Festival, with a remarkable 120 times uplift* in“Add to Cart” conversions, driven by increased new user traffic and high user engagements on peak day itself. Malaysians participated in fun and interactive live stream sessions, enjoyed live-exclusive vouchers from participating sellers, and joined in on Shopee Live game shows.





Happy users checking out Shopee Live

Shopee Live recorded an outstanding 30 million engagements on 10.10, underscoring the captivating nature of live streaming with users anticipating dynamic features such as Flash Vouchers and Spin 2 Win mini games. 12 times more* first-time viewers eagerly tuned in to Shopee Live on 10.10 as they eagerly sought the opportunity to get 90% off vouchers from participating sellers and compete for a chance to win the RM10,000 cash prize at the 8PM Kotak Duit Misteri game show.



Shopee Mall sellers significantly increased 12-fold, adopting Shopee Live for the first time on 10.10 day versus an average normal day in the last quarter. Buyers were treated to exclusive deals and discounts from over 5,000 brands such as Pediasure, TTRacing, and more on Shopee Live. On 10.10, Jovian, LONKOOM, Maybelline, Mydin, Nestle, Skechers, SKINTIFIC, Swiss Thomas, Zoe Arissa, and Zucca reached the highest number of live stream orders, offering worry-free shopping with 100% authentic products, a 15-day Return Policy, and 8x Money Back Guarantee.



Kenneth Soh, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia said,“We are pleased to report a remarkable surge in demand for shoppertainment through Shopee Live. So many notable brands took centre stage during the 10.10 campaign, and Malaysians tuned in to discover new products, engage with others, and save with exclusive deals. Shopee's track record in driving conversions is a huge monetizable opportunity for our livestream sellers.”



This 10.10 Shopee Live Festival, Fashion and Beauty brands capitalised on live commerce offering a captivating behind-the-scenes glimpse of their products. Throughout the day, Malaysian consumers readily searched for fashion products and accessories such as blouses, dresses, women's handbags, women's shoes, and women's sandals. Plus-size clothing, jewellery, and hijab emerged as the most ordered fashion products on peak day.



Buyers claimed over 1.3 million vouchers on Shopee Live, making it a shopper's paradise for those seeking to save big on their purchases. Hand sanitizer refill bottles, natural farm fresh eggs, and Halal sambal took the top spot for local Shopee Live orders, reflecting a diverse range of consumer interests.



“Shopee Live comes with proprietary dynamic tools to create exciting live streams, including the Polling Tool, Auction Tool, Flash Vouchers, and Exclusive Live Streaming Price. Brands and sellers use them to personalise sessions, creating urgency, two-way conversations, and drive higher conversions. The result is unforgettable and highly engaging interactions that resonate with their target audiences,” Soh added.



Outside of the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, Kinta, Melaka Tengah, Seremban, and Timur Laut witnessed a substantial surge in engagement through Shopee Live. This highlights the broadening outreach and widespread allure of Shopee Live as users explore new horizons on e-commerce.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Shopee Malaysia Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.



