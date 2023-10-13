Award-Winning New York And New Jersey Chiropractor Marks 32Nd Anniversary Of His Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino opened his first chiropractic office in 1991.

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino utilizes effective scientific breakthroughs in non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor with offices in New York and New Jersey, is marking the 32nd anniversary of launching his practice.Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.The practice offers a wide range of leading-edge therapies that embrace the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.Services by Dr. Mandarino and his team of experts include chiropractic care; sports injury rehabilitation; auto-accident rehabilitation; physical rehabilitation; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino's six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).On the Internet:On the Internet:

