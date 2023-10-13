We Florida Financial Is A Proud Presenting Sponsor Of The 2Nd Annual A21 Walk For Freedom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We Florida Financial Logo

South Florida Credit Union supports raising awareness concerning human trafficking and is also waiving the new account holder fee for victims

- Hayley Campbell, Manager of Community Engagement of We Florida FinancialMARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We Florida Financial , a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union, is the proud presenting sponsor of the second annual A21 Walk for Freedom taking place on Saturday, October 14th, 2023 at 8am. The event is dedicated to raising awareness concerning human trafficking in support of A21 which stands for Abolish Human Trafficking in the 21st Century, one of the largest international non-profit organizations fighting solely against human trafficking.“Florida has the third most human trafficking cases in our country (after California and Texas) and Broward County has the second most human trafficking cases in Florida,” explains Sheena Kelly, Founder and Executive Director of the A21 Walk for Freedom Fort Lauderdale.“Once I learned this, I knew I had to do my part to raise awareness about this issue happening in our community and prevent more young people from becoming the next victims. And this wouldn't be possible without the support of business and community leaders like We Florida Financial.”Kelly, who is also an Assistant State Attorney in the Felony Trial Unit at the Broward State Attorney's Office, spearheads the walk planning and production for the Fort Lauderdale Walk for Freedom, though similar events will take place in hundreds of countries and thousands of cities from around the world, all in support of A21 on October 14, 2023.“This is happening in our very own backyard, and it is our role as a part of the community to assist when and where we can,” said Hayley Campbell, Manager of Community Engagement of We Florida Financial.“Knowledge is power and We Florida Financial will extend its resources to raise awareness around A21 and support those affected by this horrific epidemic.”We Florida Financial will be onsite during the walk offering resources to walk participants who wish to learn more about We Florida Financial's credit union services. And to those who have been directly affected by human trafficking, We Florida Financial is extending a special offer which waives the traditional $5.00 fee to activate a new credit union account. For more information about the walk or to learn more about We Florida Financial's support of human trafficking victims, please visit wefloridafinancial/a21 .Additionally, We Florida Financial also offers complimentary financial education sessions, where interested parties can learn more about credit unions, how to sustain financial security and plan for a sound financial future, and more, all available online at wefloridafinancial/finance.Media interested in covering the event onsite contact Leia Bosco at Susan Penrod PR (SPPR) with inquiries or to coordinate (Cell: 954-815-7412 / ).ABOUT WE FLORIDA FINANCIALWe Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, community credit union with over 45,000 members and $749 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. We Florida Financial also has its own foundation that it funds and supports. The We Give Back Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local, underserved communities. For more information, visit WeFloridaFinancial and WeGiveBackFL.

Leia Bosco

We Florida Financial

+1 954-815-7412

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok