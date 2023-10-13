(MENAFN- KNN India) India's Unemployment Level At Its Lowest In Last 6 Years, Claims PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (KNN) With employment creation reaching a new height in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the unemployment rate in the country is at its lowest level in the last six years.

Virtually addressing the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the PM said that new possibilities are being created for the youth as India's economy is expanding.







“Employment creation in India has reached a new height and the unemployment rate in India is at its lowest level in 6 years according to a recent survey. The unemployment is decreasing rapidly in both rural and urban areas of India. It means the benefits of development are reaching both villages and cities equally, and as a result, new opportunities are increasing equally in both villages and cities,” he said.

Noting that there was neglect towards skill development in the previous governments, the Prime Minister said,“Our government understood the importance of skill and created a separate ministry for it and allocated a separate budget.”

Highlighting the importance of skilling, upskilling and re-skilling, the Prime Minister noted the rapidly changing demands and nature of jobs and emphasised upgrading the skills accordingly.

Therefore, he said, it is very important for industry, research and skill development institutions to be in tune with the present times. He also informed that about 5,000 new ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) have been set up in the country in the last 9 years adding more than 4 lakh new ITI seats.

He also mentioned that institutes are being upgraded as model ITIs with the objective of providing efficient and high-quality training along with best practices.

“The scope of skill development is continuously increasing in India. We are not limited to just mechanics, engineers, technology, or any other service,” the Prime Minister said as he mentioned that women's self-help groups (SHGs) are being prepared for drone technology.

He also pointed out the unprecedented increase in the participation of women in India's workforce and credited the impact of the schemes and campaigns that have been launched in India in the past years regarding women empowerment.

(KNN Bureau)