Medisca Takes Additional Steps To Protect Its Innovative Technologies

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Medisca has taken another step in protecting the strategic research and development (R&D) investments made decades ago that ultimately led to the industry-leading Medisca MAZ® mixer. The Medisca MAZ mixer provides an efficient, uniform, and high-quality solution for compounding hundreds of formulations and is protected by a robust portfolio of patents across the globe.

While Medisca has taken significant steps to inform the industry about its patent portfolio, a few companies continue to offer products that infringe Medisca intellectual property. To protect its valuable rights and ensure that companies compete fairly, last month, Medisca filed suit against Fagron B.V., HiperScan GmbH, and Gako Deutschland GmbH for infringement of the Medisca German counterpart of European patent number 3,538,071. That suit was filed in the Munich district court of Germany and requests as relief, an injunction and monetary remedies.

Today, Medisca's enforcement efforts have extended to the U.S., with a patent infringement suit filed in the District Court of South Carolina against FlackTek for infringement of Medisca U.S. patent numbers 10,420,705, 10,765,600, 11,090,224, 11,096,864, 10,231,903, and 10,993,876. Similar to the earlier filed German action, this U.S. proceeding requests as relief, an injunction and monetary remedies. It also includes allegations that PCCA's use and sale of FlackTek's SpeedMixer and related components infringe Medisca's patents.

“We are committed to ensuring a fair and competitive global marketplace, where innovation and intellectual property are respected,” said Panagiota Danopoulos, SVP Global Strategy & Innovation at Medisca.“So, in addition to our recent lawsuit in Germany, we are now taking further action to ensure our patents are upheld worldwide.”

Medisca hopes today's filing will serve as another reminder to all competitors of the importance of respecting Medisca intellectual property. The compounding industry (e.g., pharmaceutical and Cannabis) has come to rely on the quality and efficiency offered by the Medisca MAZ mixer. Medisca's ongoing R&D and IP strategies will continue to ensure that all compounding companies receive the high-quality products they deserve.

About Medisca:

Medisca is a global corporation with locations throughout North America, Australia, and Europe that contributes to healthcare by leveraging strong partnerships that deliver customized solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Backed by 30+ years and a strong foundation in pharmaceutical compounding supply, Medisca is a business-to-business company that delivers comprehensive offerings by providing value, consistency, responsiveness, and loyalty. As Partners In Wellness, Medisca offers an unfailing devotion to improving lives across a multitude of needs and people. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink