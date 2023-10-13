GBP/JPY Forecast: Faces Gravity Amid Uptrends

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/JPY exhibited limited movement during Thursday's trading session, as the market grappled with emerging gravitational forces applying pressure.

Despite this, it's essential to note that the overall trend remains upward, and buying the Japanese yen does not appear to be a compelling option. The Bank of Japan's persistent commitment to maintaining low interest rates continues to influence not only this currency pair but also other yen-related pairs.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Averag has a track record of offering both support and resistance, reinforcing the notion that an upward trajectory is likely in the future. Any potential breakdown below this level is likely to attract value hunters and traders keen on selling the Japanese yen once more.

The immediate target stands at ¥185, an area that has posed resistance in the past. A breakthrough at this level could open the door to challenging the ¥190 mark, a possibility that remains within reach. While the British pound may not be the primary vehicle for shorting the Japanese yen, the Bank of Japan's actions still have a "knock-on effect" across related pairs. The yen will continue to be a currency that I am willing to sell, not only against the GBP, but the other currencies as well Pound is Showing Signs of Resurgence

Recent challenges facing the British pound stem from concerns about a recession in the European Union, which has weighed on its performance. However, the past 24 hours have witnessed a "catch-up" in the market, suggesting that there will likely be ample buyers seizing opportunities during this dip. Additionally, the risk appetite factor plays a significant role, as investors tend to flock to the Japanese yen in times of uncertainty. Nevertheless, the Bank of Japan's aggressive currency-weakening efforts have potentially begun to erode this correlation.

Ultimately, the British pound faced modest movement amid emerging gravitational forces, although the overall uptrend remains intact. Buying the Japanese yen remains less favorable due to the Bank of Japan's low interest rate policy, which exerts a widespread influence on yen-related pairs. The market's immediate focus centers on breaking the ¥185 resistance level, with the potential to reach ¥190. Despite recent challenges, the British pound has shown signs of resurgence, attracting buyers during dips. The risk appetite factor remains a consideration, but evolving dynamics suggest that traditional correlations may be shifting.

