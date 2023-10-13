EUR/USD Forecast: Faces Pressure Following CPI Surprise

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In Thursday's trading session, the euro experienced a significant decline in response to higher-than-anticipated CPI numbers. This shift indicates the potential resurgence of a longer-term downward trend. Earlier in the day, the market had briefly reclaimed the 1.06 level, but the unexpected CPI data has now reignited concerns about the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Consequently, it is essential to view this situation through the lens of the bond markets, noting that the shorter end of the yield curve exhibited increased activity following the announcement.

In this persistently volatile market, quick profit-taking becomes imperative, possibly quicker than under typical circumstances due to the erratic and unpredictable nature of trading.

Unfortunately, becoming a position trader in the current environment is challenging, especially with substantial positions. The market has shifted toward a scalping mentality, and as high-frequency trading continues to gain prominence, it may compel retail traders to adopt a longer-term perspective, assessing the monthly chart rather than focusing on shorter timeframes.

While it remains uncertain whether this market will completely collapse, it would not be surprising to witness the euro approaching the 1.05 level. Despite a recent robust rally, it remains a mere blip on the radar in the context of the longer-term trend. This pattern mirrors the way markets have been behaving lately, with occasional bursts of optimism quashed by harsh reality. Nevertheless, one can expect a recurring narrative about the Federal Reserve needing to initiate rate cuts soon-a narrative driven by the current media landscape, which traders must navigate. Unfortunately, this is just a fact of the modern trading environment, and I just don't see that changing anytime soon. Because of this, you can only put a certain amount of trust this market environment. Volatility continues to be a major issue, making this a difficult time to be involved Factors Are Working Against the Euro

Regardless of the approach, it is evident that several factors are working against the euro. The unexpected CPI data has injected fresh uncertainty into the market, and traders must remain adaptable and vigilant in this uncertainty that the market continues to see overall. The USD will continue to be attractive as long as yields continue to show strength in America, and the EU is racing toward a major recession. This will be the overarching theme of this market.

