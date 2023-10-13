Natural Gas Forecast: Market Holds Steady

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market experienced a mild retracement during Thursday's trading session, as it approached the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average.

Nevertheless, the broader sentiment suggests a propensity for buyers to emerge, underpinned by a strong foundation of market support. The $3.00 level looms as a crucial psychological benchmark, reinforced by the presence of the 50-Day EMA just below it, resulting in a significant level of technical confluence.

Several factors indicate that natural gas prices may continue to rise over the coming months. Notably, Europe's dwindling options for natural gas sources may force the continent to turn to the United States, with liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport costs playing a pivotal role in influencing this contract. Should the market break above the recent highs, attention is likely to shift toward the $4.00 level and potentially even the $5.00 mark. Additionally, the market exhibits a degree of cyclicality, with increased demand typically coinciding with colder temperatures in the United States and the European Union Market Holds Promise

Even in the event of a breakdown below the 50-day EMA, the presence of ample support levels beneath should continue to buoy the market in the months ahead. A noteworthy observation from the recent Wednesday session was the market's retracement to the 200-day EMA, followed by a resilient bounce. The question now is whether this pattern can be repeated. Even if it doesn't, there is a strong belief that buyers will continue to emerge from the market's dips going forward. The cyclical nature of this market will be reason enough for this market to continue this price action. The natural gas markets are one of my favorite places to be right now. I don't see this changing anytime soon. The geopolitical issues only compound what is a major cycle this time of year anyway.

In summary, the natural gas market demonstrated stability despite a minor retracement, as robust support levels and global dynamics remain in play. The $3.00 level carries significant importance, coupled with the 50-Day EMA, bolstering the market's technical foundation. A multitude of factors, including Europe's increasing reliance on the United States for natural gas, suggests an upward trajectory for prices in the foreseeable future. Whether as a short-term trade or a long-term investment, the natural gas market holds promise for those attuned to its cyclical nature and evolving global demand patterns.

