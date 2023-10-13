AUD/USD Forecast: Faces Resistance Amidst Global Uncertainty

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD embarked on a brief rally during Thursday's trading session, only to encounter substantial resistance.

Technical analysis points to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average above, acting as a formidable barrier to further gains. Additionally, a discernible downtrend line looms in the same vicinity, indicating that a return of sellers was inevitable. The Australian dollar, known as the Aussie, is exceptionally responsive to global economic growth, and the escalating conflicts worldwide are expected to have a substantial global impact.

Moreover, the United States dollar, regarded as a haven currency, demands scrutiny. Given the current global climate, it is unsurprising that people are seeking safety. The recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, which showed higher-than-expected numbers on Thursday, suggests that the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain its "tighter for longer" stance-an assertion consistently emphasized by policymakers.

A glance at the chart signals a future fraught with volatility, an outcome hardly unexpected. Should the 50-Day EMA be breached on the upside, the possibility of reaching the 0.65 level opens. Conversely, a drop to the 0.63 level remains a viable scenario. Monitoring risk appetite and the performance of the US dollar is imperative. The Australian dollar has been characterized by recent bouts of turbulence and noise, with little indication of a shift in this pattern. Ultimately, the Aussie's fortunes are tethered to global growth, further complicated by its dependence on commodities Fluctuations

Expect fluctuations aplenty. In this market, opportunistic short-term rallies warrant close attention as they manifest. Given this chart's dynamics, adaptability is key to navigating its intricacies, and of course the dangers. Nonetheless, this is a market that will likely continue to see downward pressure. The Aussie is going to continue to fluctuate in the wind with the latest financial noise. The US dollar continues to see safety inflows as well. Ultimately, this is the biggest point to pay attention to.

In conclusion, the Australian dollar faces stiff resistance amid a backdrop of global uncertainty. Technical indicators, coupled with the haven appeal of the US dollar, suggest that the path forward for the Aussie is fraught with challenges. Short-term rallies should be seized upon as potential selling opportunities. As global dynamics continue to shift, remaining nimble is the wisest course of action in the world of currency trading.

