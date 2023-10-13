GBP/USD Forecast: Faces Pressure Amid CPI Surprises

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/USD encountered a setback during Thursday's trading session as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures exceeded expectations.

This unexpected turn of events has raised concerns about the pound's performance in the coming weeks. While the market has displayed signs of resilience, there is a looming sense that the overarching downtrend could regain control.

Should the pound break below the crucial 1.22 level, it is likely to trigger a more substantial decline. Such a move would align with the prevailing narrative of a "strong US dollar" that has recently dominated market discussions. The 1.2350 level, situated just above, now acts as a significant resistance point, given its history as a support level. Additionally, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is converging towards this area, providing an additional layer of resistance.

It's essential to consider the global geopolitical landscape, as the US dollar continues to be a preferred safe-haven currency. Any escalation in geopolitical tensions could further drive investors towards the greenback, pressuring the pound downward.

Nonetheless, the pound's recent rally, while somewhat perplexing, may be attributed to oversold conditions. However, this appears to be a temporary phenomenon. A continuation of the downward trajectory seems plausible, with the possibility of the British pound revisiting the 1.20 level. The 1.20 mark holds significance due to its psychological impact on traders Should Be Vigilant

Looking further down the road, the 1.1850 level emerges as a noteworthy support level, harking back to a significant swing low observed over several months. A breach of this level could usher in a more prolonged period of pound weakness.

Market observers note a noticeable acceleration in the US dollar's ascent as investors digest the recent developments. This suggests that the longer-term trend, characterized by a robust US dollar, may be reasserting itself. In fact, we are starting to see that in several pairs.

At the end of the day, the British pound's recent stumble, triggered by an unexpected CPI report, has cast doubts on its near-term performance. While short-term fluctuations may bring temporary relief, the broader trend points towards further pound weakness, with the 1.22 and 1.20 levels serving as crucial markers. Geopolitical uncertainties and the greenback's safe-haven status are also factors that could exert downward pressure on the pound. Investors would do well to remain vigilant and closely monitor these developments as the currency market continues to evolve.

