S&P 500 Forecast: Faces Challenges Amid CPI Surprises

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 experienced a tumultuous trading session on Thursday, initially attempting to rally but later retracting gains in response to the release of hotter-than-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. Currently, the index hovers around the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average , an essential indicator closely monitored by many traders, leading to increased volatility in this region.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Much of Wall Street's recent activity has been guided by a narrative of hope surrounding the potential loosening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. However, the market seems to be gradually realizing the disparity between this narrative and the actual situation, as evidenced by Thursday's trading session. It's crucial to note that the S&P 500 is still entrenched in a correction phase, and future developments will be intriguing to observe.

Breaking above the intraday highs could open the door to a move toward the 4500 level. Nonetheless, achieving such a feat would require a substantial narrative to drive the market higher, especially with the upcoming earnings season. Although a rally is not out of the question, the market appears to be overbought now, suggesting the possibility of a pullback Could be a Pullback

Support for the S&P 500 has been provided by the 200-day EMA over the past couple of weeks, positioned just above the 50% Fibonacci level. While this recovery has been impressive, it remains to be seen if it's sustainable or merely a temporary bounce. The market's trajectory is often influenced by shifting narratives, some of which can be extreme, such as claims suggesting that geopolitical events like the Israeli conflict are beneficial for stocks.

If the S&P 500 were to breach the lower ends of the recent candlesticks, it would likely result in a move back toward the 200-day EMA. To the upside, any substantial gains would require favorable developments in the bond market, characterized by lower yields. As the market navigates through this uncertain terrain, expect increased volatility and choppiness, emphasizing the importance of cautious position sizing.

In the end, the S&P 500 encountered challenges on Thursday, driven by the surprising CPI numbers and the growing realization that monetary policy may not ease as quickly as hoped. While the potential for a rally to the 4500 level exists, the market's current overbought state suggests a possible pullback. Support from the 200-day EMA remains a crucial factor, and traders should brace for continued volatility in the foreseeable future.

Ready to trade the S&P 500 Forex ? We've shortlisted the best Forex brokers for CFD trading in the industry for you.