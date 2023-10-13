Proposal To Give Free SL Tourist Visas For Five Countries

(MENAFN- NewsIn) October 13 (NewsWire) – The Ministry of Tourism has submitted a Cabinet paper proposing free tourist visas for visitors from five countries.



According to a statement from the Ministry, free tourist visas are to be offered to tourists from China, Russia, India, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The Tourism Ministry says the purpose of free tourist visas is to attract more tourists to Sri Lanka.



A joint proposal in this regard was presented to the Cabinet at its last meeting, seeking approval.



The proposal has been jointly presented by PM Dinesh Gunawardena, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles, and Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

