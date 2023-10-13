MEDIA ADVISORY: Original 'Shark Tank' Shark Comes To MBA Annual

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Oct. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kevin Harrington of“Shark Tank” fame will host a meet-and-greet with attending mortgage professionals and trade press before taking the stage during the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention & Expo to introduce Passport®, FormFree's portable financial ID for consumers launching October 20, and the FormFree Exchange (FFX®), the online marketplace where lenders compete for the business of Passport users.







Image Caption: Entrepreneur Kevin Harrington.

WHO:



Kevin Harrington , original“Shark Tank” shark and entrepreneur Brent Chandler , founder and CEO, FormFree

WHAT:



Passport is a free service that makes it easy for consumers to quantify their borrowing power and share their verified assets, employment, annual and residual income and rent payment history with their preferred lender in just minutes from any web-enabled device. FFX is the online marketplace where lenders compete for the business of Passport users.

WHEN:



Monday, October 16, during the Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Convention & Expo.

Meet-and-greet: 2:30–4 p.m. ET at THE HUB booth #713 Presentation: 4–5 p.m. ET on THE HUB stage

WHERE:

Philadelphia Convention Center

1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

THE HUB Expo Hall (200 level, Exhibit Hall E)

HOW:

Those not already registered for the MBA Annual Convention & Expo can view registration details here: .

To request press credentials, contact:

Falen Taylor, Director of Public Affairs

Mortgage Bankers Association

(202) 557-2771

To request a remote interview (subject to availability), contact:

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for FormFree

(678) 622-6229

About FormFree®:

FormFree empowers consumers to understand their ability to pay and share it with lenders like never before. Using FormFree's Passport® app, consumers can verify all the core financial data required by loan underwriters - including identity, assets, income, employment credit history, and cash-flow data - in seconds. Once consumers are ready to transact, they can anonymously share their verified data on the FormFree Exchange (FFX) and receive immediate offers from a marketplace of lenders who fully understand their ability to pay, residual income and eligibility for down payment assistance and inclusive lending programs.

For more information, visit or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

About Kevin Harrington:

Harrington is world renowned as the inventor of the infomercial, pioneer of the“As Seen on TV” brand and one of the original“sharks” on the hit ABC show“Shark Tank.” He has launched more than 20 businesses that have each grown sales in excess of $100 million as part of a career that has introduced 1,000+ products generating over $6 billion in global sales. His business experience spans the globe, including opening distribution outlets in over 100 countries. For more information, visit .

