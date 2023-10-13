Conflicts: Should Neutral Switzerland Be More Proactive?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Konflitke: Sollte die neutrale Schweiz mehr unternehmen?



This latest escalation in the Middle East conflict reinforces the impression of a world struggling with a growing number of violent crises. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has been going on for over a year and a half. In September, Azerbaijan began a military offensive to conquer the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

With each new conflict, Switzerland's policy of neutrality finds itself under pressure. The war in Ukraine, for example, and the issue of exports of Swiss-made war materiel has sparked controversy both within Switzerland and abroad. In the conflict between Israeli and Palestinians, Switzerland has made clear that it considers Israeli settlements illegal under international law, in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention. Now, in the current Israeli-Palestinian war, Switzerland's ties to Hamas have been called into question.

On Wednesday, the Swiss government strongly condemned Hamas for its“acts of terror” and declared the militant group should be classified as a terror organisation. A special taskforce will study the legal options for banning the organisation. But this will not be simple. A ban will have consequences for humanitarian aid, peace negotiations and the Swiss financial sector, as you can read in the following article.