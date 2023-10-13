Space Exploration: Not Just A Question Of Neutral Technology

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Chinesische Propaganda im Luzerner Verkehrshaus? (original)



The Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne is a popular destination, especially for fans of technology, who can view train carriages, helicopters, or airplanes from around the world.

Now an exhibition also includes models of Chinese Mars rovers, satellites, and rockets. A mock version of the Chinese space station – the real one has been orbiting the world with a permanent crew for two years – even hangs from the ceiling.

Chinese technicians setting up the exhibition in the Swiss Museum of Transport. SRF

Filling a gap

The Lucerne museum is proud of the exhibits, which are being shown for the first time in the West. As such, they fill a gap, says Daniel Geissmann, the head of exhibitions and collections.“Not only Japan, Russia, or India are involved in space travel – China is also very active,” he says. However, this is not well-known beyond China's borders.

The Chinese state is also interested in spreading the news of this success, and generously contributed to the exhibition: for example, the museum has been allowed to borrow the models for free, and the cost of transporting them was also paid.

This doesn't mean the shape of the project is restricted by the Chinese dictatorship, says Geissmann:“This is not a paid exhibition but a curated one.” As such, certain issues were consciously left unaddressed.“We're not interested in politics, but in technology,” he says.