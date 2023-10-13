Newsroom Publisher For 14 Years Plans Retirement

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Newsroom Panama which for 14 years has provided readers around the world with a 24-7 window on events in Panama and the world is for sale with the pending retirement of publisher David Young, who has authored six books during a lifetime in journalism in three continents and 10 countries. He is planning to complete an unfinished project: Tales My Father Told Me.
If you are interested in acquiring a publication with a dedicated readership and growth potential email: .
