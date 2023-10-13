At A CAGR Of 8.7% Spring Water Market Expected To Reach $465.2 Billion By 2031 - Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spring Water Market

One of the major factors expected to boost the spring water market is the rise in consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of consuming spring water.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spring Water Market by Packaging Type (Bottled, Canned), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." according to the report the global spring water industry generated $210.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $465.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Concerns about several health difficulties caused by contaminated water, such as neurological disorders, reproductive troubles, and gastrointestinal illness, have raised global demand for hygienic and pure spring water. Manufacturers of spring water say that their bottles seals keep water from bacterial contamination regardless of storage duration. Mineral water is getting increasingly popular all around the world. As a result, the spring water industry is progressively focusing on generating improved and novel water products while preserving the core characteristics of naturalness and hydration of ordinary plain water. As a result, the spring water industry has seen several product debuts and developments.

Increase in awareness of waterborne diseases like typhoid, diarrhea, and food poisoning, rise in concern about numerous health-related concerns, such as gastrointestinal ailments, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems, increase in urban population, surge in disposable income, rise in living standards, and the advent of eco-friendly container materials drive the global spring water market. However, rise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles, lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water, and high cost of spring water restrict the growth of the market.

Rise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles and a lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water are expected to be major limiting factors for the spring water market. Moreover, spring water is expensive when compared to other drinks, which may restrict the Spring Water Market Growth.

Spring water provides much needed oxygen to the body & brain, aids digestion, aids in weight maintenance, and tastes delicious. Spring water is never flat or boiled. It makes for an excellent drinking experience that is also beneficial to the body. The growth in importance of wellbeing and health among consumers drives the customer's desire for nutrient-fortified spring water. Spring water demand is growing among travelers and working professionals. These factors are anticipated to boost the spring water market opportunity in the upcoming years.

By region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment's growth is due to high demand for items in Germany and France. Growing public awareness of the advantages of spring water has opened up new opportunities for regional makers and retailers. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region would portray fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for spring water due to factors such as rise in health awareness, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles.

In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The rising convenience of quickly choosing the desired brand of spring water with a certain combination of minerals will drive segment growth throughout forecast period. On the other hand, hypermarkets/supermarkets segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is because, companies that operate supermarkets and hypermarkets, such SPAR, Walmart, 7Eleven, Target, and Aldi, have extensive grocery store networks and a large international customer base. The rising use of smartphones has opened up fresh market opportunities for e-commerce platforms globally.

