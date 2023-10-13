(MENAFN- KNN India) TNPCB Removes Coir Industry From Orange Category

Chennai, Oct 13 (KNN) The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has withdrawn its proceedings categorising the coir industry under 'Orange' category.



The withdrawal was done considering that the coir industry sector is one of the important agro-based cottage type industries in the State of Tamil Nadu.







It contributes significantly for creation of livelihood in major coconut growing districts and to encourage the cottage type MSME sector for the production of eco-friendly products.

The coir industry in 2021 was reclassified from white to orange, which meant that it was shifted to the category of polluting industries and approval had to be obtained from the TNPCB for setting up these units.

As per reports, the various associations of Coir Exporters and Manufacturers submitted an enormous number of representations to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board requesting to protect the coir sector and their livelihood by withdrawing the Board's proceedings.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norm, industries are classified as red (high pollution), orange and green (moderate pollution) and white (no pollution) categories based on their pollution levels.

With the latest announcement, the coconut husk retting, de-fibreing, and pith processing industry will remain in the White category.

(KNN Bureau)