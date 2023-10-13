(MENAFN- KNN India) Gujarat Govt Woos Punjab Traders To Invest In State

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (KNN) The Gujarat Government has reached out to Punjab's industrialists with the aim to woo them to invest in the state, according to a report in the Tribune.

As per the report, senior government functionaries met with industry leaders across sectors such as textile, apparel, engineering and medical equipment, and urged them to invest in Gujarat for expanding their operations.







The Gujarat government delegation led by Consumer Protection Affairs Minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya visited Ludhiana-based Avon Cycles and Ganga Acrowools and interacted with prominent industrialists in Chandigarh.

“Many traders showed interest in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR),” a senior government official told The Tribune.

The Gujarat government will organise an Investment Summit on January 10-12 in 2024.

(KNN Bureau)