Central Govt Urge Punjab and Haryana Officials to Accelerate PM Vishwakarma Scheme

New Delhi, Oct 13 (KNN) Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Union Ministry of Finance, Dr. Vivek Joshi on Thursday chaired two meetings with the officials of Punjab and Haryana & UT of Chandigarh respectively in connection with prompt implementation of Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme.

The meeting was held at the Regional Office NABARD, Chandigarh, which was attended by senior officials of Governments of the two States and the UT, said the official government statement.







Dr. Joshi emphasised that in order to serve the needs of individuals engaged in traditional crafts and skills and in furtherance of the Prime Minister's vision of

Sabka Vikas

(inclusive development).

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme has been designed to extend end-to-end holistic support to traditional artists and craftspeople engaged in 18 identified trades through access to skill training, collateral free credit, modern tools, market linkage support and incentive for digital transactions.

During the meeting Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME); Joint Secretary (DFS); and Regional Director, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), along with senior officials from Banks were also present.

Secretary, DFS urged the State Government field functionaries to ensure a seamless enrolment of beneficiaries, swift verification, and registration to extend the benefits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

During the meetings, comprehensive presentations were delivered by the MSME, MSDE, the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE) and DFS and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The presentations were made giving details of the PM Vishwakarma scheme and progress of implementation.

