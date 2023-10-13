(MENAFN- KNN India) E-commerce MSMEs From Non-Metro Cities Receive Higher Diwali Orders This Season

New Delhi, Oct 13 (KNN) MSMEs from non-metro cities are clocking more Diwali orders this year than sellers from metro cities, as per a report by Tech-enabled logistics platform and unicorn Shiprocket.

The report unveiled that the e-commerce opportunity could be at a staggering USD 13 billion for the Indian MSMEs during the festive season.







It noted that with e-commerce gaining traction, it anticipates around 10-15 per cent of the total order volume to be attributed to first-time shoppers.

Observing that as much as 56 per cent of its order volume originates from non-metro cities, the platform said this underscores the rapid adoption of online shopping and digital transactions in smaller towns and rural areas.

In this spirit, MSMEs from tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 cities are expecting higher Diwali gift orders than sellers from metro cities, it stated.

With Delhi NCR being a thriving business environment, including a high number of MSMEs, this economic activity is fuelling consumer spending during the festive season, the platform said.

Shiprocket further said it is also witnessing a rise in festive exports from India with leading categories for global exports including artificial jewellery, beauty and grooming, clothing and accessories, healthcare, books, automotive accessories, home furnishings and decor, and pet supplies.

This demand is mostly driven by the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, France and the UAE, it said.

(KNN Bureau)