(MENAFN- KNN India) Retail Inflation Down To Three-Month Low In Sept: Govt Data

New Delhi, Oct 13 (KNN) India's retail inflation is down to a three-month low of 5.02 in September, mainly due to food prices, according to the government data released on Thursday.

As per the data, inflation has come back to the Reserve Bank's comfort level of below 6 per cent after a gap of two months.







The inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 6.83 per cent in August and 7.41 per cent in September 2022. The previous low was in June this year when the reading stood at 4.87 per cent.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket came down to 6.56 per cent in September from 9.94 per cent in the preceding month.

India's factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), has meanwhile come in at 10.3 per cent for the month of August 2023. A year ago for the same period, the reading was at 0.7 per cent.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 9.3 per cent in August 2023.

(KNN Bureau)