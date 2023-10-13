Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan: Synergy 2023 At SGT University Paves The Way Forward

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Synergy-2023, the grand three-day techno-fest organized by SGT University , Gurugram, concluded with great gusto today with its valedictory ceremony. The event was graced by the esteemed Mr. Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Ltd., as the chief guest, and Dr. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), as the guest of honor.



Chief Guest Sh. Rajeev Juneja - Vice Chairman & Managing Director - Mankind Pharma Ltd. with Honourable Chancellor PadamShree Ram Bahadur Rai Ji and the winners at Synergy Day 3





In attendance were the Managing Trustee Sh. Manmohan Singh Chawla, Chairperson Smt. Madhupreet Kaur Chawla, Chancellor Padma Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Vice Chancellor Dr. O.P. Kalra, and several other distinguished university officials.





Dr. O.P. Kalra, Vice Chancellor of SGT University, set the stage for the event by emphasizing, "Research and innovation need to be part of a university's culture, and they are a part of the core values of SGT University. Synergy is one of our many efforts to promote student innovation in a variety of fields, and we are immensely proud of the direction and scale that it has taken."





Guest of Honor, Shri Sudarshan Jain , reflected on the remarkable transformation of the pharmaceutical industry, stating, "From a nation heavily dependent on imports for medicines to a benchmark in pharmacy, our transformation has been incredible. It is important that we shift from being a country of job takers to one of job givers, and the projects I see at Synergy give me hope for the next generation."





Speaking on the occasion, Honorable Chief Guest, Shri Rajeev Juneja, said,“Everything starts with small steps. During my visit to the projects at Synergy, I was impressed by the enthusiasm and energy that the students were presenting with. Such positivity and passion are essential for success, no matter where you are." He also praised the esteemed faculty and professors at SGTU, noting their efforts in helping students reach their full potential.





Synergy-2023 hosted over 25,000 students from over 200 schools in the Delhi-NCR region. The event showcased cutting-edge technological advancements, including a seam ripper machine, a spinometer, an electric bike, a " Kneehab '' brace for ACL recovery, a multifunctional agricultural machine, and a bionic eye. Students presented a total of 300 in-house projects spanning areas such as robotics, eco-friendly products, medical technology, media technology, and many more.





S.D. Memorial School Sec-11, Gurugram (Prism of Sustainable Development), Drona Public School, Gurugram (Envirobot), and Jawahar Navodya Vidyalay Jhajjar (Catfish for Preventing Malaria Transmission) claimed the top three prizes in the " School Projects '' category, receiving cash rewards of Rs. 15,000, 18,000, and 21,000, respectively. In a generous gesture, Mankind Pharma decided to award each of these three schools a sum of Rs. 1 lakh for their outstanding projects.





When it came to in-house innovation, the Faculty of Dental Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, and the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences stood out with remarkable creations in categories such as " Health & Wellbeing ", " Technology & Innovation ", and " Sustainable Research Development ".





Throughout the event, students had the opportunity to interact and network with peers, educators, and industry professionals. The event also featured captivating head-to-head competitions, including Nukkad Natak, which addressed contemporary social issues, and Robotics and Drone Competitions, where students showcased their innovations, much to the delight of the audience.





About SGT University

One of India's leading educational institutions, SGT University , Gurugram, offers programmes across 18 faculties, featuring a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses.





It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society, and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.





SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, as well as the home of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.





The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses in need of research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. Additionally, it has won a number of honors for its contributions to higher education, including the "Diamond Rating" from QS I-GAUGE. Because of the university's strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.





SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish a number of Centers of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These Centers of Excellence support SGT University's efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.





Started in 2017, Synergy was conceptualized as a collaboration of innovative concepts and fresh ideas that strive to give students a stage on which to demonstrate their technical prowess. This one-of-a-kind festival aims to provide a platform where year after year wonders of science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship can be seen, learned about, and experienced. It is designed to help students who think outside the box and use their original innovations to address challenges in the real world.