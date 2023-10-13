PIT, An Auto-Staking Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PIT on 13th October 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the PIT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 13th October 2023, at 10:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone. To celebrate the listing of PIT, 4 promotional events with up to $7,500 rewards are launching.







What is PIT and its Tokenomics

Pitbull ($PIT) is a decentralized digital currency with a secured, audited smart contract function and a unique deflationary passive income token economy, creating its ever-growing ecosystem by building decentralized utility apps for blockchains and users. Released on March 17, 2021, on the Binance Smart Chain network, the Pitbull project has been firmly built and improved upon by the community since its inception. This power decentralization has allowed Pitbull to flourish with strong fundamentals. Pitbull stands as a solid milestone with the developments in the birth of the Blockchain era. Pitbull Community created this innovation with long-term visions that emphasize the success of the currency and the potential for future integrations as the project progresses.

The unique deflationary token-economic system of Pitbull is an easy way for holders to receive rewards directly to their wallet without staking or farming on other platforms but just by holding. Not only does this open investors to more profitable options, but also, it also reduces gas costs and comes with some level of peace of mind. 2% of each transaction is automatically distributed to all holders, including the dead address. This grants PIT investors continual rewards for holding and decreases the circulating supply exponentially as the percentage of the dead address holding grows. The passive income from holding PIT increases rapidly as PIT gains more recognition and, thus more transaction volume.

Another 2% from each transaction automatically creates liquidity that is sent to the dead address for burning and locked forever as it is integrated into the contract. This burning system forms an increasingly higher price floor for investors. The more the transactions, the more tokens the platform burns from circulation. There are several advantages both investors and projects can derive from deflationary tokens. Pitbull`s tokenomics aims to solve the issues with traditional finance as deflationary tokens have a positive impact on the crypto space.

About PIT( Pitbull )

Pitbull is an entirely community-driven token born on BNBChain in March, 2021. It is now the largest community token, with more than 513k holders and 40+ listings spread between centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as different wallets and applications (Ledger included). The team is made of volunteers that, over the years have built the ecosystem that revolves around the token. Pitbull is also completely decentralized, as nobody has access to the contract and liquidity.