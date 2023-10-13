(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) FLASH: 1 KILLED, SEVERAL INJURED BY KNIFE STABBING AT SCHOOL IN NORTHERN FRENCH CITY OF ARRAS - MEDIA
