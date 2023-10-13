Teacher Stabbed To Death In Northern French City Of Arras: Media

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A teacher was killed and several other people injured in a knife attack on Friday morning at a high school in the northern French city of Arras, reported local media.
The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT), said French news broadcast television and radio network BFMTV.
“A police operation took place at the Lycee Gambetta in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police,” said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on X, formerly Twitter. ■
