Cyprus: TUS Airlines Suspend Israel Flights Over Safety Concerns

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) TUS Airways has just provided notice of the airline's decision to temporarily suspend all services to/from Tel Aviv with effect from Saturday 14th October 2023.

In a press release, the carrier – based at Larnaca in Cyprus – said this included all Tel Aviv flights to/from Larnaca, Athens, Paphos and Heraklion.

From last Saturday until today (Friday), TUS continued operations and even added more than 25 flights to/from Tel Aviv .

Philip Saunders, CCO at TUS Airways, commented: 'TUS Airways deeply regrets the need to suspend services to and from Tel Aviv. Safety remains our primary responsibility and this decision has been made after a thorough review of the developing situation. Over the last few days, our crews and Head Office teams have done an amazing job adding many additional flights to provide an air bridge to and from Israel. We will always be committed to serving Tel Aviv and will resume services safely at the earliest opportunity.'

TUS Airways says it will continue to review the situation daily 'with the objective of resuming services safely at the earliest opportunity'.

The airline says it will provide further updates as soon as they are available.

Famagusta Gazette





