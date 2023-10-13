Keybank Names Bhumika Norris As Market President In Northern Indiana

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank announced Bhumika Norris has been named Market President in Northern Indiana. In this role, she will help grow KeyBank's business and community presence in the region while continuing to serve as Market Retail Leader in Key's Northern Indiana and Michigan markets.

Norris joined KeyBank in 2016 as a Branch Manager and has held roles as an Area Retail Leader and Senior Area Retail Leader. In February 2023, she took over as Market Retail Leader for the Northern Indiana and Michigan markets.

Previous to Key, Norris began her career in banking 20 years ago as a management trainee and Branch Manager with PNC Bank.

“Since joining Key seven years ago, Bhumika has made it her priority to forge strong relationships across Northern Indiana, connecting with clients and setting an example for all of our teammates,” said Stacy Radabaugh, Regional Retail Leader for KeyBank.“We are all excited about the work she will do to enhance KeyBank's already strong position in the region.”

In her newly expanded role, Norris will also partner closely with Key's Corporate Responsibility Officer, Yvonne Harrington, to plan Key's strategic investments to help the community thrive.

“Northern Indiana is truly the first real home I've ever had,” said Norris.“My husband and I have made a life for ourselves here, and it's my mission to help this community thrive. I look forward to the wonderful things I can accomplish with my team in the years ahead.”

Norris earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from The Ohio State University. She also completed the CBA Executive Banking program in 2020.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.