Bloomberg's Dubai Office Breaks Guinness World Records Title In Recognition Of Cancer Awareness Month

October 13, 2023 /3BL/ - Bloomberg announced a remarkable milestone today by setting a new Guinness World RecordsTM title for creating the most awareness ribbons in one hour by a team.

The record-breaking initiative, held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, saw 81 Bloomberg Dubai employees come together to craft an astounding 5,471 cancer awareness ribbons within one hour, surpassing the previous world record of 2,828 ribbons.

Coinciding with Cancer Awareness Month, this event underscores Bloomberg's commitment to improving awareness of all types of cancer among its employees, their families, and communities.

Giuseppe Netti, Regional Head of Bloomberg, Middle East & Africa said: “Breaking a Guinness World RecordsTM title is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our Bloomberg team. We are proud to contribute to cancer awareness and make a meaningful difference in our community.”

All the ribbons will be donated to the Friends of Cancer Patients, a non-profit organization in the UAE and one of Bloomberg's Corporate Philanthropy partners. This partnership reflects Bloomberg's dedication to supporting organizations that make a significant impact in the fight against cancer.

Manisha Mehrotra, Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Europe Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg LP said: “Our achievement today exemplifies Bloomberg's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility. Through our philanthropic efforts, we aim to create positive legacy change.”

This accomplishment not only sets a new Guinness World RecordsTM title, but also highlights Bloomberg's dedication to making a positive impact on critical societal issues, such as cancer awareness and support.

