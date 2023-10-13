Shillong Teer Result Declared Today: Check First Round And Second Round Result Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Shillong Teer Result Today: The lottery game of archery is highly popular among people in Meghalaya. The game is played every week from Monday to Saturday.

The game is played tin two rounds and the result is generally announced in the evening. To check the Shillong Teer Sambad result played on Friday, 13 October, participants need to visit the official website of the organisers, ie meghalayateer. The result of the game is announced from 4 to 5 pm. To participate in the lottery game, users need to buy tickets of the game in advance Teer Result 13 October: How to check scoreThe result are uploaded on the website on a daily basis from Monday to Saturday in the evening. Participants have to visit the official website of the organisers, ie ie meghalayateer to check their results the below steps to check result:-Visit the official website, meghalayateer.-On the home page of the website, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 12 October 2023.- After clicking, the result of first and second round along with dream numbers and other details will appear Teer: How to buy ticketsTickets of the lottery game of archery are available daily from Monday to Saturday from 10 am. There are around 5,000 ticket booking counters available at different places in the state. The price of tickets can range from ₹1 to ₹100 participating in the game, people can check the winners, common numbers, dream numbers, and other details. To play the Shillong Teer game, participants need to shoot arrows on a specific target.

About the gameIn two rounds of the game, a total of 50 arrows are shot by the participants. In the first round, 20 shots of arrows are allowed. Player who will hit the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes will be declared as the winner. The final result of the game will be announced as an aggregate of first and second round results game is legal and is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The association is the owner of almost 12 archery clubs. The game is playes according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act

