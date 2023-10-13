Indian Army Averts Major 3-Cylinder IED Attack On Srinagar-Kupwara Highway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Army averted a major IED attack on the Srinagar-Kupwara Highway on Friday. Officials said that the high-powered explosives had been found planted near Langait in Kupwara district at around 8:00 am. It was spotted by an alert Army road opening party and later detonated in a controlled manner.

“Almost 1000 civil vehicles and 200 defence vehicles crossed the spot where IED was planted. The IED was detected by the column of an Air Defence Unit present in the area,” the Army said suspicious objects had been connected to three 10-kilogram LPG cylinders READ: 2016 Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif gunned down in Pakistan mosque“Recognising the potential danger, the security forces acted promptly to assess and mitigate the threat. At around 1030 hours, the joint team of 30 Rashtriya Rifles and Handwara Police safely detonated the suspicious cylinders,” Jammu and Kashmir Police stated in an official release probe and examination of the cylinders revealed that it contained urea – a non-lethal substance.

