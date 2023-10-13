Cab Driver Sends Obscene Photos, Videos To Woman After She Cancels Ride In Bengaluru Booked

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A woman had to reportedly face sexual harassment by a cab driver for cancelling ride in Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the woman booked a cab-ride for herself and for her one-year-old. However, she cancelled the ride before the arrival of the driver. Little had she known that the infuriated cab driver would cross all the limits and send obscene photos and videos on conversations the incident, the woman had registered a complain with Bengaluru Police against the cab driver for sexual harassment. The incident occurred on Monday when the woman was travelling with her child and she had booked a cab from Bengaluru's Electronic City 32-year-old woman had gone to school, with her nine-month-old infant, to pick her elder kid. She had booked the cab to take her daughter from school to home. After booking the cab through a ride-sharing application the woman continued to wait for the ride. However, her baby started crying and it got difficult for her to wait any more for the cab. After waiting for ten minutes, she opted for an auto-rickshaw and cancelled the ride by paying a cancellation fee of ₹60, reported moneycontrol, the cab driver spammed female passenger's WhatsApp number with sexually explicit photos and videos. Moreover, he persistently kept calling her and asking her to check messages, according to media reports by the harassment, the woman was unable to comprehend the situation. Sharing her ordeal, the woman said that soon after the incident, she couldn't stop crying. At that time, her neighbours took her phone and chided the driver. They also warned him that they have the screenshot of the text. However, the driver quickly deleted the files, the woman said in her statement given to the police, reported moneycontrol far, the police have registered an FIR against the driver under IPC section 354 A (outraging the modesty of a woman) and other relevant sections of the IT Act.

