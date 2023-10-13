Varanasi to Jerusalem: 7 temple towns across the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Varanasi to Jerusalem, there are 7 temple towns across the world, each holding a unique tapestry of spirituality, history, and culture. These ancient and revered destinations are not only places of worship but also repositories of profound wisdom, attracting pilgrims and travelers alike

Banks of the Ganges in to the heart of the Holy Land, these temple towns offer a glimpse into the diverse religious traditions and architectural marvels

Varanasi one of the oldest, sacred cities in Hinduism. It is located on the banks of the Ganges River and is known for its numerous temples, ghats, and spiritual significance

Jerusalem is a city of great religious significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Dome of the Rock is here

Kyoto is famous for its many Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, including the iconic Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) and Fushimi Inari Taisha with its thousands of torii gates

Ayutthaya is known for its historical and cultural heritage, including numerous Buddhist temples and ruins. The Ayutthaya Historical Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Siem Reap is the gateway to the ancient temple complex of Angkor, with its most famous temple being Angkor Wat. These temples are significant in both Hinduism and Buddhism

Bagan is an archaeological site with thousands of ancient Buddhist temples, stupas, and pagodas. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major pilgrimage destination for Buddhists