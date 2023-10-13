Surya Grahan 2023-Sutak Kaal & 7 Avoided Activities During This Period

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Hindu astrology Sutak Kaal is seen as an inauspicious time before a Solar/Lunar eclipse. Here are 7 activities avoided due to negative celestial influence of the event.

It is believed that consuming food or water during an eclipse is inauspicious. People may fast before and during the eclipse and only eat after the eclipse has concluded.

Cooking during an eclipse is discouraged, and people are advised to prepare food before the eclipse begins. Leftover food is often consumed during the eclipse period.

It is considered unsafe and inauspicious to look directly at the Sun during a solar eclipse. Protective eyewear or indirect viewing methods should be used.

Many Hindus refrain from performing religious ceremonies, rituals, or visiting temples during the eclipse. Temples may be closed during the eclipse hours.

It is suggested to stay indoors during an eclipse, as going outdoors is believed to expose individuals to negative energies. People may avoid traveling or starting new activities.

Cutting or sewing fabric, such as clothes, is considered inauspicious during an eclipse. People may refrain from these activities until after the eclipse.

Some individuals avoid taking a bath or shower during the eclipse period. They may purify themselves by taking a bath after the eclipse is over.