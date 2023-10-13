Bhairavi Vaidya No More: Salman Khan's Co-Star Passes Away At 67

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran film and TV actress Bhairavi Vaidya died on October 8. She was 67 years old. Her career spanned a total of 45 years. Bhairavi had been battling cancer for the past half-year. One of her recent projects was 'Nima Denzongpa'. Her co-star from the show, Surabhi Das, mourned her death and told a leading Indian entertainment portal, "I am so upset and saddened by the news of her passing away. I shared great times with her on sets."

Bhairavi Vaidya was known for her roles in Gujarati and Hindi films. One of her recent appearances was in the TV show 'Nima Denzongpa', which gained her a lot of recognition. She has also worked in shows like 'Hasratein' and 'Mahisagar'. She made her Bollywood debut in the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer film Taal. She also played a pivotal role in Salman Khan-starrer bollywood film 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'.

Pratik Gandhi, who shared the screen space with her in the film, Ventilator, shared, "I got an opportunity to work with her in the film Ventilator. We had a good bonding. She was very affectionate. I had seen her perform on stage and on television as a child. I always admired her performance. I can not forget her smiling face."

CINTAA paid its condolence on the passing away of Bhairavi on October 8, Their statement read, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Bhairavi Vaidya (Member since 2005)." Actor Pratik Gandhi also remembered her as an "affectionate" person with whom he shared the screen in a Gujarati film called Ventilator.

