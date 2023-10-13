In Pictures: Urfi Javed Hosts Bollywood-Themed Birthday Party; Here's Who All Attended

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uorfi Javed celebrated her birthday with a spectacular party, and celebrities from television, film, web, and social media were in attendance. Have a look at the pictures.







Uorfi Javed chose a Bollywood theme for the celebration, honoring the renowned films and superheroes from the film industry over the years.

Uorfi recreated actor

Paresh Rawal's classic character Baburao, from the film 'Hera Pheri' which surprised everyone.



The party was attended by celebrities such as actress and influencer Vahbiz Dorabjee, as well as producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes.

Actress and comedian Saloni Daini, Divya Agarwal, and Uorfi's manager Sanjit Asgaonkar were also present.



The pictures from the birthday bash looked lovely as all gave well wishes to Uorfi Javed and were spotted having a good time in classic Bollywood style.

