Chhattisgarh Election 2023: AAP Reveals Third List Of 11 Candidates; See Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken another step in its Chhattisgarh election strategy by releasing the third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. This list includes the names of 11 candidates, making it a total of 33 candidates announced by the party for the 90-seat assembly. In the previous lists, AAP had unveiled 10 candidates in the first round and 12 in the second.

Although the BJP and Congress remain the primary contenders in these elections, AAP, known for its rule in Delhi and Goa, is seeking to expand its footprint in Chhattisgarh and other states scheduled for polls in November. While the battle mainly unfolds between the two major parties, AAP's presence may influence the distribution of votes in the state.

Delhi HC rejects Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty's plea in UAPA case

Here's a list candidates announced by AAP so far:

Vishal Kelkar - Korba

Raja Ram Lakra - Pathalgaon

Baloo Ram Bhawani - Dantewada

Narendra Kumar Nag - Narayanpur

Khadagraj Singh - Kawardha

Surendra Gupta - Bhatgaon

Anand Prakash Miri - Akaltara

Ujjawala Khrade - Bilaspur

Leos Minj - Kunkuri

Komal Hupendi - Bhanupratappur

Tejram Vidrohi - Rajim

Trun Vaidya - Raipur Rural

Nandan Singh - Raipur West

Bomdaram Mandavi - Chitrakoot

Pankaj James - Kota

Jasbir Singh - Bilha

Dharamdas Bhargav - Masturi

Raja Ram Shyam - Pratappur

Dev Prasad Khosle - Sarangarh

Vijay Jaiswal - Kharasia

Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh

Jugal Kishore Boudh - Keshkal

Dr Akash Jashwal - Baikunthpur

Chandrakant Diksena -

Katghora

Jashwant Sinha - Gunderdehi

Sanjeet Vishwakarma - Durg Gramin

Chameli Kurrey - Pandariya

Manbhajan Tandon - Lormi

Deepak Patre - Mungeli

Durgalal Kewat (Nishad) - Jaijaipur

Lekh Ram Saahu - Kasdol

Jagmohan Baghel - Bastar

Narendra Bhawani - Jagdalpur Assembly

Chhattisgarh is set to cast its votes in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The results of the election will be declared on December 3, along with four other states, namely, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana.