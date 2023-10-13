Chhattisgarh Election 2023: AAP Reveals Third List Of 11 Candidates; See Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken another step in its Chhattisgarh election strategy by releasing the third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. This list includes the names of 11 candidates, making it a total of 33 candidates announced by the party for the 90-seat assembly. In the previous lists, AAP had unveiled 10 candidates in the first round and 12 in the second.
Although the BJP and Congress remain the primary contenders in these elections, AAP, known for its rule in Delhi and Goa, is seeking to expand its footprint in Chhattisgarh and other states scheduled for polls in November. While the battle mainly unfolds between the two major parties, AAP's presence may influence the distribution of votes in the state.
Here's a list candidates announced by AAP so far:
Vishal Kelkar - Korba
Raja Ram Lakra - Pathalgaon
Baloo Ram Bhawani - Dantewada
Narendra Kumar Nag - Narayanpur
Khadagraj Singh - Kawardha
Surendra Gupta - Bhatgaon
Anand Prakash Miri - Akaltara
Ujjawala Khrade - Bilaspur
Leos Minj - Kunkuri
Komal Hupendi - Bhanupratappur
Tejram Vidrohi - Rajim
Trun Vaidya - Raipur Rural
Nandan Singh - Raipur West
Bomdaram Mandavi - Chitrakoot
Pankaj James - Kota
Jasbir Singh - Bilha
Dharamdas Bhargav - Masturi
Raja Ram Shyam - Pratappur
Dev Prasad Khosle - Sarangarh
Vijay Jaiswal - Kharasia
Sant Ram Salam - Antagarh
Jugal Kishore Boudh - Keshkal
Dr Akash Jashwal - Baikunthpur
Chandrakant Diksena -
Katghora
Jashwant Sinha - Gunderdehi
Sanjeet Vishwakarma - Durg Gramin
Chameli Kurrey - Pandariya
Manbhajan Tandon - Lormi
Deepak Patre - Mungeli
Durgalal Kewat (Nishad) - Jaijaipur
Lekh Ram Saahu - Kasdol
Jagmohan Baghel - Bastar
Narendra Bhawani - Jagdalpur Assembly
Chhattisgarh is set to cast its votes in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The results of the election will be declared on December 3, along with four other states, namely, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana.
