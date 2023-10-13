BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV


Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29/09/2023.

Final NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Final NAV € 26.8732 £ 23.9025
Final MTD return 0.28 % 0.41 %
Final YTD return -3.23 % -2.14 %
Final ITD return 168.73 % 139.03 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

