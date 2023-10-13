Apple's Festive Season Sale To Begin From October 15; Here's What You Can Expect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple is about to launch its much-anticipated Festive Season specials throughout its whole product line, which might include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple iPods, and other devices. The renowned IT behemoth, located in California, has begun an official countdown, indicating that attractive discounts will be unveiled on October 15th.

According to the main page of Apple India's official website, a slew of Festive Season discounts on a variety of Apple items will be released on October 15th, as mentioned. "Get ready to celebrate the holidays with Apple. Exciting offers are coming your way on October 15," Apple added.

Meanwhile, the tech titan has revealed what they currently have in store.

Also Read |

WhatsApp to roll out revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons: Report

Apple is currently expanding the following services: According to Apple, when you purchase an iPhone, AirPods, or HomePod, you will receive six months of free Apple Music. You can also customise your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers at no extra charge. Most major banks provide simple monthly installments with No Cost EMI for three or six months.

Furthermore, you may use Apple Trade In to trade in your qualified existing device and receive immediate credit towards your new purchase.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11, which was initially priced at Rs. 43,900, is now available at an enticing reduced price of Rs. 36,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This corresponds to a considerable 15% reduction on the device's 64GB internal storage option. Furthermore, you may save even more money by making your purchase using an eligible card.

Furthermore, interested consumers may take advantage of the exchange offer, possibly saving up to Rs. 35000. All they have to do is trade in their old smartphone when they buy the new iPhone 11.

Also Read |

OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11: 5 deals you can't miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023