Cricket Among 5 News Sports Introduced By IOC For Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Concerning the sports program for Los Angeles 28, the IOC had to make three pivotal decisions. Firstly, it was the Los Angeles Organising Committee that proposed the inclusion of five new sports. These sports encompass cricket, baseball, softball, flag football, and squash," stated IOC President Thomas Bach.

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted approval for Cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to an announcement by IOC President Thomas Bach. The recommendation for adding Cricket to the Olympics was made by the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organizers after a lengthy 128-year wait. Notably, Cricket had its Olympic debut in the 1900 Paris Games.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made an official statement on October 9, announcing its proposal to include cricket in the Summer Olympics. This recommendation now awaits final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). ICC Chairman Greg Barclay expressed his enthusiasm for the move, stating that while it's not the ultimate decision, it represents a significant milestone toward seeing cricket return to the Olympics after more than a century.

The 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Olympic games. This session, being hosted by India for the second time in nearly 40 years, is attended by key IOC members, including President Thomas Bach, Indian sports figures, and representatives from various sports federations.

