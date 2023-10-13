US Men's National Team Vs. Germany: A Celebration Of Soccer And Unity In Front Of A Sell-Out Crowd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

German School

As anticipation builds for the much-awaited soccer clash between the US Men's National Team and Germany fans attending the match are in for a treat.

- Dr. Michela Bunn, President & Principal of the German School of ConnecticutWEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- US Men's National Team vs. Germany: A Celebration of Soccer and Unity in Front of a Sell-Out CrowdStamford, October 13, 2023. As anticipation builds for the much-awaited soccer clash between the US Men's National Team and Germany on Saturday, October 14, at Pratt & Whitney Field in East Hartford fans attending the match are in for a treat. Scheduled to be played in front of a sell-out crowd, the atmosphere promises to be electric.In collaboration with the German School of Connecticut (GSC) and the German Football Association (DFB, Deutscher Fussball Bund ), a special tent will be set up within the stadium premises. This joint initiative is a testament to the partnership and mutual respect between the two organizations.Key Highlights for Matchday :.GSC's Friends and Family Block: The German School of Connecticut will have 500 friends and family attending the game. They will be seated together in one block, specifically in section 230, creating a vibrant community experience and showcasing their solidarity and support..Exclusive GSC and DFB Tent: A dedicated space for fans to gather, mingle, and revel in the pre-game atmosphere. The tent will be located between Gates A and B right in front of the stadium. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The tent will be open from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM..Kickoff Time: The much-anticipated match will kick off at 3:00 PM..Ensuring a Positive Environment: The primary objective is to ensure that every attendee has an outstanding fan experience. All supporters are encouraged to uphold a spirit of respect, ensuring that the game is remembered for its positive energy and mutual admiration."We're thrilled to be partnering with the DFB and US Soccer for this match," said Dr. Michela Bunn, President & Principal of the German School of Connecticut. "It's not just about the 90 minutes on the field. It's about bringing fans together and ensuring they have a memorable experience. We're all here to celebrate the sport we love, and we want everyone to enjoy it in a positive, respectful environment. This is truly at the core of our mission at the German School: bridging cultures"Fans are encouraged to arrive early to make the most of the matchday festivities. Let's come together, celebrate soccer, and create lasting memories!For further details and matchday information, please visitMedia Contact: Urs Klarer, Volunteer PR Officer, German School of Connecticut, 203-970-9633GThe German School of Connecticut is a private, non-profit school with branches in Stamford and West Hartford, CT and has an enrollment of over 350 students. A professional teaching staff, most of whom are native German speakers, provide three hours of instruction each of thirty Saturdays the school meets per year. The school was the first German language school in the United States to be selected by the State Department of the German Government to administer the official Sprachdiplom I and II examinations. These exams, which are a pre-requisite to university enrollment in Germany, test the equivalency of ten and twelve years of German language study. The German School of Connecticut receives support from the German government, as well as local businesses and donors. In 2009 the school became one of the 66 US Partner Schools with Germany. The school has a German-language library.Website:

Urs Klarer

German School of Connnecticut, INC.

+1 203-970-9633



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram