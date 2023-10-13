Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, Projected To Reach USD 21.3 Billion By 2027 | Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Rise in percentage of population requiring orthopedic implants; increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Orthopedic Biomaterials Market has shown significant growth in recent years, with a worth of US$ 11.3 billion. This market is expected to continue its upward trajectory and reach a value of US$ 21.3 billion by the end of 2027. The orthopedic biomaterials market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period.Orthopedic biomaterials are synthetic or natural materials used in the field of orthopedics to replace or repair damaged bones, joints, and tissues. These biomaterials play a crucial role in enhancing the healing process and improving the overall quality of life for patients suffering from orthopedic conditions.The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and musculoskeletal injuries, is a key factor driving the demand for orthopedic biomaterials. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, is expected to fuel market growth.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @Key Factors Driving Market Growth:Aging Population: The global population is aging rapidly, leading to a higher incidence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. This demographic shift has created a significant demand for orthopedic biomaterials, as they are essential in joint replacements and other orthopedic surgeries.Technological Advancements: The continuous advancements in biomaterial technologies have revolutionized the field of orthopedics. The development of biodegradable materials, bioactive coatings, and 3D printing techniques has significantly improved the performance and longevity of orthopedic implants.Minimally Invasive Surgeries: There is a growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures due to their numerous benefits, including reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Orthopedic biomaterials play a vital role in these procedures, as they enable the use of smaller incisions and promote tissue regeneration.Orthopedic Biomaterials Market – SegmentationMaterialGlass-ceramic & Bioactive GlassesCalcium Phosphate CementsPolymersCompositesApplicationJoint ReplacementsSpine ImplantsOrthobiologicsBio-resorbable Tissue FixationEnd UserHospitalsOrthopedic ClinicsOthersKey players operating in the global orthopedic biomaterials market includeZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.StrykerDePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)Smith & Nephew plcMedtronicDJO Global, Inc.Arthrex, Inc.NuVasive, Inc.Globus Medical, Inc.Key questions addressed by the reportWhat is the market growth rate?Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?Who is the leader in the market?How are players addressing challenges to sustain growth?Where is the investment opportunity?Inquire more about this report before purchase –Emerging Trends:Bioactive Coatings: Bioactive coatings are gaining traction in the orthopedic biomaterials market. These coatings enhance the integration of implants with surrounding tissues, promote bone growth, and reduce the risk of implant-related infections. The development of bioactive coatings has the potential to improve the long-term success rates of orthopedic implants.3D Printing: The use of 3D printing technology in orthopedics has revolutionized the manufacturing process of orthopedic implants. 3D printing allows for the creation of patient-specific implants with complex geometries, improving the fit and functionality of the implants. This technology also enables the incorporation of biomaterials with varying mechanical properties, enhancing implant performance.Regenerative Medicine: The field of regenerative medicine holds immense potential for the orthopedic biomaterials market. Stem cell therapies, tissue engineering, and gene therapy are being explored to develop innovative solutions for tissue and bone regeneration. Some Brief Table of Contents of ReportPreface1.1. Market Definition and Scope1.2. Market Segmentation1.3. Key Research Objectives1.4. Research HighlightsAssumptions and Research MethodologyExecutive Summary: Global Orthopedic Biomaterials MarketMarket Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Overview4.3. Market Dynamics4.4. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017–2027TOC Continued... From ensuring comfortable surgical procedures to easing workflows, dental 3D printing is expected to yield massive gains

