Layflat Wins Gold Seal At 43Rd Grafima

Djawad Khorosh, CEO, Layflat, (left) with Goran Ternjej, owner, Master Print, Croatia, for the Balkan region.
Layflat partners at Grafima, from left, Goran Savic, CEO, of ANTIKA d.o.o., and Goran Ternjej, owner, Master Print
Layflat 1000 All-In Max
Layflat AG was awarded the Golden Seal for the Layflat LF 1000 All-In Max at the 43rd International Graphic, Paper and Creative Industry Fair (Grafima). It's a great honor for the Layflat LF 1000 All-In Max to be recognized at Grafima.”
- Djawad Khorosh, CEO, Layflat , SWITZERLAND, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Layflat AG, the world leader in photobook production equipment, was awarded the Golden Seal for the Layflat LF 1000 All-In Max at the 43rd International Graphic, Paper and Creative Industry Fair (Grafima), by an expert jury, in the Machines, Devices and Software category for the Graphics Industry group.
The Layflat LF 1000 All-In Max is a high-speed, fully automated photobook production system that can produce up to 1,000 cycles per hour.
The Golden Seal is the highest award that can be given to a machine or device at the International Graphic, Paper and Creative Industry Fair. It is awarded by an expert jury to products that are deemed to be technologically innovative and of the highest quality.
“It's a great honor for the Layflat LF 1000 All-In Max to be recognized at Grafima,” says Djawad Khorosh, CEO, Layflat. "Showcasing this equipment in Belgrade with our partners ANTIKA d.o.o., Eurocop d.o.o. and Master Print Zagreb was a great opportunity.”
About Layflat
Headquartered in Switzerland, Layflat AG has developed an alliance of companies from around the world offering reliable regional manufacturing, sales and customer support. The company manufactures all systems to meet stringent EU requirements.
Layflat 1000 All-In Max video demonstration
