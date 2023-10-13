Skin Care 101: 7 Ways For Soothing Dry And Itchy Skin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dry and itchy skin can be uncomfortable and bothersome. Here are seven ways to help soothe your skin.



Especially during the winter months when indoor heating can lead to dry air, using a humidifier can add moisture back into the air and help prevent skin from drying out.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.

Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers that won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Avoid hot showers, as they can further dry out your skin.

After bathing or showering, apply a thick, fragrance-free moisturizer to lock in moisture. Look for products with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter.

Choose natural, breathable fabrics like cotton, silk, or bamboo. Avoid materials that can cause friction or irritation, such as wool.

Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils. Instead, opt for shorter showers with lukewarm water.

Clear products with alcohol, fragrances, and other potentially irritating ingredients. Opt for hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic options.