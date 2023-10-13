India Vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Preview: Can Men In Blue Register 8Th WC Win Against Arch-Rival?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India and Pakistan clash is expected to be watched by around 132,000 people on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The men in blue are in the finest form to take on Pakistan while the men in green have a lot of concerning points.



The last time these two teams faced each other was in Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. India was dominant throughout the fixture and made Pakistan pay in all ways. The whole batting and bowling lineup of Pakistan flopped that day. Pakistan's batting lineup in this World Cup is putting up no different show.

The men in green have a struggling batting lineup with Babar Azam not performing at all. On the other hand, every Indian batsman is looking in fine touch. The top order of the Indian batting lineup has looked subtle so far in the ODI World Cup 2023.

India vs Pakistan: Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi. Team News The men in blue have had a major boost as Shubman Gill has already started practicing in the nets after recovering from dengue fever. However, it's likely that India will not push him straight away and let him progress in fitness. If the pitch is batting-friendly, then Shardul Thakur will continue, while if the pitch is dry then Ravichandran Ashwin will get the nod. Babar Azam on the other hand will need to step up as he has been failing his team.

Fantasy XI Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Pitch Report The first match at the Narendra Modi Stadium fetched many runs as New Zealand won against England comfortably. A flat deck is expected with a little bit of bounce. Spinners could have little to do anything on this type of surface. ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Weather Report Clear conditions are expected during the match hours. However, there could be little rain in the morning hours as suggested by the Indian meteorological department. Temperatures will be 35°C which could bring in dew during the second inning.

