Exclusive: 'Tanushree Dutta Is 'Durga Devi', She Is Doing For Publicity', Says Rakhi Sawant (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Tanushree Dutta has filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant and accused her of 'ruining' her reputation and career. According to reports, the actress recently went to the Oshiwara Police Station to submit an FIR against Bigg Boss fame.

In a candid chat with Asianet Newsable, Rakhi said, "She (Tanushree) is Durga devi, Kali, and said that she is doing these things for publicity only." Rakhi also talks about a 15-year-old incident where she replaced Tanushree in some dance number. She also talks about Nana Patekar and more.

Dutta interacted with the media and was quoted by E-times saying,“I have come here to file an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for the psychological trauma that she caused in 2018 during the Me Too Movement. There are many penal codes added to the FIR based on multiple reasons. We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time she won't be spared. Now the process has begun, they will take action soon and I have provided them with the whole background.”

Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Tanushree Dutta files FIR, says 'this time, Rakhi won't be spared'

Tanushree Dutta also made a major accusation against Rakhi Sawant last month. The actress appeared alongside Rakhi's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani at a news conference where she blamed the Bigg Boss 14 participant for the deaths of two youngsters. Dutta stated that two lads committed suicide because they were unable to fight Rakhi.

“The background is that during the film Horn Ok Please, they had first replaced Rakhi and got me onboard and then after the issue with Nana Patekar, they again got Rakhi back. So this was a planned stint to bring publicity to the film by using my name. They bounced all my cheques. It was all planned and Rakhi was a part of it,” she added.

Tanushree further claimed that she went through 'a lot of emotional and psychological trauma' because of Rakhi. The actress went on to claim that she could not even marry because of Rakhi.“She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life, I couldn't get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time,” Tanushree said.

