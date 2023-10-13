BJP Appoints Kiren Rijiju As Election In-Charge For Mizoram, Anil Antony As Co-Incharge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BJP has appointed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as the election in-charge for the upcoming Mizoram election, further strengthening the party's presence and strategy in the state. Alongside him, Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, and Anil Antony, the party's National General Secretary, have been designated as election co-incharges.

This development reflects the BJP's commitment to make a significant impact on the political landscape in Mizoram and underscores their strategic preparations for the upcoming election.

On October 12, Lalrinliana Sailo, the Mizoram Assembly Speaker and MNF leader, took the significant step of resigning as an MLA with plans to join the BJP. This decision comes as a result of Sailo being denied a ticket by the ruling MNF party for the impending Assembly election in Mizoram.

Mizoram's legislative assembly, consists of 40 seats, is scheduled for elections on November 7, to be held in a single phase. The results will be announced on December 2. The current assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is on track to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting is slated for December 3, with the results expected the same day.

The electoral process officially commenced with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, allowing candidates to submit their nominations until October 20. Subsequent scrutiny of the nominations will occur on October 21, and the final date for withdrawal of candidature is set for October 23.