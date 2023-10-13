Poha To Paratha: 7 Popular Breakfast From Indian Villages

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you are tired of eating monotonous oatmeal and cornflakes for breakfast daily, Then from Poha to Paratha, here are the seven popular breakfasts from Indian villages to fulfil the cravings of your soul.

Poha is a popular flattened rice breakfast made with potato, onions, dhaniya, spices and peanuts. Here are the 7 popular breakfast from Indian villages.

Ragi Mudde is a popular breakfast dish from rural Karnataka made with Ragi and relished with Sambar.

Sattu Sharbat is a popular breakfast from rural Bihar relished with chopped onions, lime juice and green chillies.

Pongal is a popular South Indian breakfast made with lentils and rice is tempered with black pepper, cashew nuts, curry leaves, cumin, ghee and ginger.

Methi Thepla is a popular Gujarati rural breakfast and is spiced flatbread made with Methi leaves and served with spicy red garlic chutney.

Puttu is a popular South Indian steamed breakfast in Kerala made with rice flour and coconut and served with spicy chickpea curry.

Paratha is a popular breakfast in rural Punjab made with spicy fillings like potato, paneer, cauliflower, spinach, peas, onion.