ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Leads The Chase, Gets Retired Hurt After Nursing Finger Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was finally back for the Kiwis on the field after 6 months. He went through an ACL injury after getting hurt in the first IPL 2023 game. Kane Williamson played his first ODI World Cup 2023 game today against Bangladesh.



He played fine in the chase against the Bangladesh cricket team. Kane Williamson stayed on the pitch for a longer duration and settled well. He went on to score 78 runs from 107 balls with a strike rate of 72.9. He got himself to a perfect comeback after the injury.

However, the New Zealand captain got himself hurt on the finger due to which he is nursing a finger injury now. The medical team quickly arrived on the pitch and gave a thorough check. Kane Williamson was not feeling good and decided to get retired hurt as a precautionary measure.

The current status of the injury is unknown as the match just ended a few minutes ago. The extent of the injury will be known when New Zealand team doctors conduct scans and tests later today or tomorrow. It will be hard for Kane Williamson to digest another injury setback as he was out for 6 months this year.



The Kiwis captain led the chase against Bangladesh comfortably controlling the game. Even Daryl Mitchell was brilliant as he went on to score 89 runs from 67 balls. Devon Conway put up a show at his supposed home ground by scoring 45 runs.

Even Bangladesh players did well with the bat barring the top order. They weren't in the match until the lower order contributed in a big way. Bangladesh scored 245 runs while New Zealand chased down the score in the 43rd over and won the game by eight wickets.

