UPDATE -- Taskus Launches New Site In Thessaloniki, Greece, Strengthening European Presence

The new site enhances TaskUs' presence in Thessaloniki, where the company has operated for the past three years. Thessaloniki is Greece's 2nd largest city, with a population of over one million, 12 universities, and a highly educated workforce. Currently housing all the on-site campaigns, OlympUs' teammates provide financial fraud prevention, content moderation, technical support, and digital customer services.

“Thessaloniki is the perfect place for our incredible new site OlympUs,” said Nikos Stavropoulos, Vice President for Operations and OlympUs site leader at TaskUs.“The city is a beautiful place to live and visit. OlympUs is stacked with amenities for our teammates, and illustrates the people-first culture at TaskUs that is so critical to our growth and exceptional delivery of services.”

“OlympUs alongside Cirrus, our work-from-home platform in Greece, are important to our ability to deliver services for our clients across Europe,” said Bogdan Surdea-Blaga, Division Vice President for EMEA Operations at TaskUs.“Our teammates speak more than 30 languages and can provide customers with superior service no matter what language they speak. OlympUs is a pivotal part of our growth strategy to service clients who want to reach customers in Europe's fast-growing markets from a European Union location.”

OlympUs Theme and Design

OlympUs has a metro station theme that connotes a well-structured and efficient journey within the workplace. Just as metro lines interconnect at specific points, the collaboration spaces at OlympUs facilitate teamwork and idea sharing. While the saying goes, ''We are all on the same boat,'' the team at OlympUs says, ''We are all in the same train,'' with one destination: Success.

The design at OlympUs is inspired by urban art that connects the city environment with the mythology of Mount Olympus, the legendary home of Greek gods. The vibrant colors and murals pay homage to Greece's cultural heritage and its influence on modern creativity.

Similar to all of TaskUs' 27 sites across 13 countries, OlympUs is centrally located near many transportation options for teammates. The site boasts TaskUs' typical amenities, including a kitchen, gaming areas, rest and relaxation rooms, and wellness areas where teammates can meet with counselors. The site is located across from a large mall and is close to the main residential areas where teammates live. The next phase of OlympUs will include a rooftop recreational area to give teammates access to the beautiful Greek sun.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

